2004

Garden State

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 2004

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Andrew returns to his hometown for the funeral of his mother, a journey that reconnects him with past friends. The trip coincides with his decision to stop taking his powerful antidepressants. A chance meeting with Sam - a girl also suffering from various maladies - opens up the possibility of rekindling emotional attachments, confronting his psychologist father, and perhaps beginning a new life.

Cast

Zach BraffAndrew Largeman
Natalie PortmanSam
Ian HolmGideon Largeman
Peter SarsgaardMark
Jean SmartCarol
Armando RiescoJesse

Images