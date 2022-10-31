Garfield and Friends: Dreams & Schemes

Not Available

After eating a pound of pasta, Garfield sometimes falls asleep and has some pretty wild dreams -- like the one where he's so huge he can climb tall buildings, or where Odie gets his own cartoon, leaving Garfield to just keep sleeping! And this kitty's not so cool he can't get a little scared, like when he, Jon and Odie discover that a closed-down haunted house is really open, or that leftovers occasionally ran rampant in the fridge. Garfield has a big imagination, too, as you'll see when he imagines himself as a fish or a werewolf, or even Jon for a day! There's much more to the fat cat's story, so grab some pasta, flop on the couch and tune in for some cat-toon fun with Garfield!