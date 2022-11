Not Available

Luscious Aubrey Turner introduces us to four fiery vignettes, each one a feverish, frantic foray into the outer limits of 70s erotica. The real star of the show, though, is legendary porn stud John Holmes. Holmes lives up to his reputation in a quartet of sensually charged couplings. He brings out the bawdy best in all of the women he romps with, beginning with buxom blonde Victoria Rink. Victoria joins Holmes on a photo shoo.