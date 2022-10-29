Not Available

At the invitation of the mysterious Elijah, the shy, bookish Molly travels to the tiny island of Little Neck for his annual party. When she arrives she finds that all the residents, other than a small, tightly knit group of Elijah's friends have left for winter. When Elijah doesn't materialize at his own party, his guests carry on in his honor, having a bacchanalian night fueled with booze and psychedelics, playing games and telling stories of their absent friend. As a storm threatens their night of fun, Molly experiences a surreal evening of emotional and sexual exploration she won't soon forget.