Gates of Paradise

Heaven's daughter Annie finds herself orphaned and crippled. Whisked off to Farthinggale Manor by Tony Tatterton, Annie pines for her lost family, especially for her half-brother Luke. Without the warm glow of Luke's love, she is lost in the shadows of despair and forced into submission by nurse Broadfield. When Annie discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale's woods, the mystery of her past deepens. Even as she yearns to see Luke again, her hopes and dreams are darkened by the sinister Casteel spell.
