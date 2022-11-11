Gates of Paradise

Not Available

Heaven's daughter Annie finds herself orphaned and crippled. Whisked off to Farthinggale Manor by Tony Tatterton, Annie pines for her lost family, especially for her half-brother Luke. Without the warm glow of Luke's love, she is lost in the shadows of despair and forced into submission by nurse Broadfield. When Annie discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale's woods, the mystery of her past deepens. Even as she yearns to see Luke again, her hopes and dreams are darkened by the sinister Casteel spell.