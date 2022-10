Not Available

Bruce Villanch, legendary Hollywood Icon and Oscars resident writer for the past 17 years as well as comedy satirist hosts, "Pride" the Gay & Lesbian Comedy Slam. Bruce brings together four of today's funniest Gay and Lesbian comedians; starring outrageously funny comics Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty), Sandra Valls (Latin Divas Comedy), Poppy Champlin (Logo), and Scott Kennedy just back from the war torn middle East after his 50th tour performing for the American Troops.