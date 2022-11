Not Available

Three Summers opens, a young man with a difficult past leaves his present home in the city of Hong Kong and hearkens back to the fishing village of his youth. Against the backdrop of that locale, his young sister has recently befriended a group of adolescents who visit the isle perennially - every summer - and who share their individual stories with her. One tale at a time, she begins to experience life vicariously through the others' recollections.