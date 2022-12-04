Gee-Gee at Waterina

Not Available

On the rooftop of a seven storey building, Waterina eagerly waits for his gay politician-friend, Gee-Gee. He soon arrives, bearing with him a cheque –the payment for the film rights to the life story of Waterina, the soon-to-be-famous “comfort gay.” As the two mull over the prospects of their newly acquired wealth, they launch into a comfortable tirade of each other's flaws and frailties. In the midst of the teasing and mockery, they are faced with a question: how does one measure his worth?