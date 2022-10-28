Geet Gaata Chal

Not Available

Durga Babu, and his wife, Ganga, comes across Shyam, an orphan, who sings and dances on special occasions, and decide to take him home. Shyam meets with their daughter, Radha, and she slowly falls in love with him, but he thinks that she just wants to be friends. In his eyes, Shyam wants to be a free person, not tied down to anyone or anything, and would like to spend the rest of his life wondering, singing, and dancing. When he finds out that the family intend to get him married, he likens his plight to that of a caged bird, and flees, breaking Radha's heart. Will Shyam ever return? What impact will this have on the family?