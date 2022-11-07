Gegege no Kitarō: The Great Sea Beast

Kitarō is a yōkai boy born in a cemetery and, aside from his mostly decayed father, the last living member of the Ghost Tribe (幽霊族 yūrei zoku?). He is missing his left eye, but his hair usually covers the empty socket. He fights for peace between humans and yōkai, which generally involves protecting the former from the wiles of the latter.
|Youko Matsuoka
|Kitarou (voice)
|Isamu Tanonaka
|Medama Oyaji (voice)
|Keiko Yamamoto
|Sunakake Babaa (voice)
|Chinami Nishimura
|Neko Musume (voice)
|Shigeru Chiba
|Nezumi Otoko (voice)
