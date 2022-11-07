Not Available

Gegege no Kitarō: The Great Sea Beast

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Animation

Kitarō is a yōkai boy born in a cemetery and, aside from his mostly decayed father, the last living member of the Ghost Tribe (幽霊族 yūrei zoku?). He is missing his left eye, but his hair usually covers the empty socket. He fights for peace between humans and yōkai, which generally involves protecting the former from the wiles of the latter.

Cast

Youko MatsuokaKitarou (voice)
Isamu TanonakaMedama Oyaji (voice)
Keiko YamamotoSunakake Babaa (voice)
Chinami NishimuraNeko Musume (voice)
Shigeru ChibaNezumi Otoko (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images