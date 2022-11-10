Martin, an ex-Parisian well-heeled hipster passionate about Gustave Flaubert who settled into a Norman village as a baker, sees an English couple moving into a small farm nearby. Not only are the names of the new arrivals Gemma and Charles Bovery, but their behavior also seems to be inspired by Flaubert's heroes.
|Gemma Arterton
|Gemma Bovery
|Jason Flemyng
|Charlie
|Fabrice Luchini
|Martin
|Elsa Zylberstein
|Wizzy
|Isabelle Candelier
|Valérie Joubert
|Niels Schneider
|Hervé de Bressigny
