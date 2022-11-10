Not Available

Gemma Bovery

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Albertine Productions

Martin, an ex-Parisian well-heeled hipster passionate about Gustave Flaubert who settled into a Norman village as a baker, sees an English couple moving into a small farm nearby. Not only are the names of the new arrivals Gemma and Charles Bovery, but their behavior also seems to be inspired by Flaubert's heroes.

Cast

Gemma ArtertonGemma Bovery
Jason FlemyngCharlie
Fabrice LuchiniMartin
Elsa ZylbersteinWizzy
Isabelle CandelierValérie Joubert
Niels SchneiderHervé de Bressigny

View Full Cast >

Images