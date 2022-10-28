Caitlin Fairchild, a teenager offered a place in an institute for gifted children. She soon learns that the school isn't really a school, but rather a military project to turn children with a special genetic structure into super soldiers. After developing incredibly enhanced abilities, Caitlin rebels against the program that created her.
|Alicia Witt
|Caitlin Fairchild (voice)
|John de Lancie
|Colonel John 'Jack' Lynch (voice)
|E.G. Daily
|Freefall / Roxy Spaulding (voice)
|Flea
|Grunge / Edward Chang (voice)
|Mark Hamill
|Threshold / Matthew Callahan (voice)
|Lauren Lane
|Ivana Baiul (voice)
View Full Cast >