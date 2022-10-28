Not Available

Gen 13

Wildstorm Productions

Caitlin Fairchild, a teenager offered a place in an institute for gifted children. She soon learns that the school isn't really a school, but rather a military project to turn children with a special genetic structure into super soldiers. After developing incredibly enhanced abilities, Caitlin rebels against the program that created her.

Alicia WittCaitlin Fairchild (voice)
John de LancieColonel John 'Jack' Lynch (voice)
E.G. DailyFreefall / Roxy Spaulding (voice)
FleaGrunge / Edward Chang (voice)
Mark HamillThreshold / Matthew Callahan (voice)
Lauren LaneIvana Baiul (voice)

