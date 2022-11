Not Available

Recorded at the legendary Troubadour Club in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on the 2nd June 2000. Beginning with an introduction from legendary KROQ DJ Rodney Bigenheimer, the DVD includes 6 of their ten top 40 hits: 'Fill Her Up', 'As Good As It Gets', 'Speak To Me Someone', 'Where Are They Now?', 'For The Dead', 'Olympian') and some rarely heard gems.