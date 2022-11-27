Not Available

In an area of ​​La Pampa, called Maracó, in the ancestral Mapuche designation, today is the city of General Pico. Murals of a certain town, in a certain time: its streets, cars, motorcycles, posters and some passers-by. The train as the great measure of time and myth. The work and the peronist primary elections. Plus a film festival, a movie and a class. But above all this portrait is measured by the sensitivity of nature and its charm. The street dogs, and their mysterious language, pass through the film like an antenna outside the words.