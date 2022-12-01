Generation of 68'

Not Available

With his film Generation '68, the author makes a homage to the generation with which he shares his youthful enthusiasm and the idea about a revolution that will change the world, while being "realistic and demanding the impossible". At the same time he questions the true impact of these changes on social and - probably more important - private level. Having ideas is easy; making them look credible to the generations that follow is somewhat more difficult. By rejecting the ideals of the 1968 as unworkable, the new generations are coming up with some of their own, maybe even more unrealistic ones...