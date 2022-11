Not Available

The story of the most famous party of the 2000s. The story, still unpublished, which starts from the mid 90s and the Muccassassina where Queen Vladimir Luxuria discovered the talent of Emanuele Inglese. The testimony of those who made great an event that then became a true phenomenon of costume. Over the course of one night we retrace the fundamental stages of this story, just a few days after the death of Lou Bellucci, historic vocalist who passed away on September 15, 2017.