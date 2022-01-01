Not Available

Genesis: The Way We Walk

  • Music

Genesis - The Way We Walk - Live in Concert is a 2001 double DVD9 featuring live performances from the We Can't Dance tour by Genesis. The footage was filmed on 8 November 1992 at Earls Court Exhibition Centre in London, and first released on VHS in March 1993 as Genesis Live - The Way We Walk - In Concert.

Cast

Tony Bankshimself - Keyboards
Mike Rutherfordhimself - Guitars, Bass
Daryl Stuermerhimself - Guitars, Bass
Chester Thompsonhimself - Drums
Phil Collinshimself - Vocals, Drums

