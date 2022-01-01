Genesis - The Way We Walk - Live in Concert is a 2001 double DVD9 featuring live performances from the We Can't Dance tour by Genesis. The footage was filmed on 8 November 1992 at Earls Court Exhibition Centre in London, and first released on VHS in March 1993 as Genesis Live - The Way We Walk - In Concert.
|Tony Banks
|himself - Keyboards
|Mike Rutherford
|himself - Guitars, Bass
|Daryl Stuermer
|himself - Guitars, Bass
|Chester Thompson
|himself - Drums
|Phil Collins
|himself - Vocals, Drums
