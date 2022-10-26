Not Available

Genome Hazard

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Ishigami comes home from work and discovers his wife dead. Just then, he receives a phone call from his wife and falls in utter confusion. Unexplainable things keep happening as Ishigami struggles to find his wife. Gradually, Ishigami realizes all his memories are gone and finds himself acting like someone else. What is his true identity?

Cast

Hidetoshi NishijimaIshigami Taketo
Masatō IbuSato Eisuke Hakase
Yoko MakiMiyuki
Kim Hyo JinKang Ji-won
Manabu HamadaIbuki
Yuri NakamuraHan Yoo-ri

Images