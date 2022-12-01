Gentle Giant: The Power and the Glory

Not Available

Following the masterful In A Glass House and preceding the band's commercial apex Freehand, The Power And The Glory (a concept album about power and corruption) is a gem amongst gems, mixing Gentle Giant's restless energy and invention, with beautiful melodies and potently complex rock riffage. Now Steven Wilson is offering a brand new mix of this classic album from one of the most gifted and ambitious, but perhaps also most underrated of the original wave of '70s progressive rock bands. For many (including Steven) 1974's The Power and the Glory is the band's masterpiece. Steven has remixed this album - done from the master tapes at 96/24 - keeping the essence of the original mixes but adding specific touches that he believed were important to garner an even better audiophile listening experience.