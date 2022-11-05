Gentleman Killer

In a disputed border town, the US Army waits for word from Washington as to the rightful country it belongs, while dealing with a rowdy pack of Mexican soldier/bandits. Into the mix rides seemingly mysterious stranger Anthony Steffan, who looks like a dandy but has a few deadly tricks up his sleeve.
|Eduardo Fajardo
|Colonel Fernando Ferreras
|Silvia Solar
|Vicky - chica del saloon
|Mariano Vidal Molina
|Captain Clay Reeves
|Benito Stefanelli
|Larry
|Ángel Lombarte
|Luis Barboo
|Ferreres' gang member
