Gentleman Killer

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balcázar Producciones Cinematográficas

In a disputed border town, the US Army waits for word from Washington as to the rightful country it belongs, while dealing with a rowdy pack of Mexican soldier/bandits. Into the mix rides seemingly mysterious stranger Anthony Steffan, who looks like a dandy but has a few deadly tricks up his sleeve.

Cast

Eduardo FajardoColonel Fernando Ferreras
Silvia SolarVicky - chica del saloon
Mariano Vidal MolinaCaptain Clay Reeves
Benito StefanelliLarry
Ángel Lombarte
Luis BarbooFerreres' gang member

