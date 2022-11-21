Not Available

Larry Sparks is an angry Republican. Frustrated by the antics of his own political party, he vents his rage in emails, chat rooms and web logs. After being warned by federal agents to cease his activities, Larry decides to quit his job, sell his house and launch an all-out campaign against the right-wing political establishment. However a lack of funds soon forces Larry to redirect his energy into a more modest venture: a satirical community play called "George Bush Goes to Heaven".