After fighting for THREE world titles and failing three times, super middleweight contender George Groves (24-3, 18 KOs) will be looking to put himself in position for another world title shot tonight when he faces Kazakhstan fighter Eduard Gutknecht (30-4-1, 13 KOs) tonight at the Wembley Arena in London, UK. The 28-year-old Groves will be defending his WBA International 168lb title against the now German based 34-year-old Gutknecht.