Grammy winner George Jones delivers a versatile set list of songs in this televised performance recorded live at the Church Street Station in Orlando and featuring special guests Johnny Rodriguez and Mark Gray, who sit in on several numbers. Tracks include "Who's Gonna Chop My Baby's Kindlin'," "Bartender's Blues," "Chicken Reel," "I Always Get Lucky with You," "No Show Jones" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today." =