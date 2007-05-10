2007

Georgia Rule

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

May 10th, 2007

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Georgia Rule follows a rebellious, uncontrollable teenager who is hauled off by her dysfunctional mother to spend the summer with her grandmother. Her journey will lead all three women to revelations of buried family secrets and an understanding that - regardless what happens - the ties that bind can never be broken.

Cast

Jane FondaGeorgia Randall
Lindsay LohanRachel Wilcox
Felicity HuffmanLily Randall
Dermot MulroneyDr. Simon Ward
Cary ElwesArnold
Garrett HedlundHarlan Wilson

