Georgia Rule follows a rebellious, uncontrollable teenager who is hauled off by her dysfunctional mother to spend the summer with her grandmother. Her journey will lead all three women to revelations of buried family secrets and an understanding that - regardless what happens - the ties that bind can never be broken.
|Jane Fonda
|Georgia Randall
|Lindsay Lohan
|Rachel Wilcox
|Felicity Huffman
|Lily Randall
|Dermot Mulroney
|Dr. Simon Ward
|Cary Elwes
|Arnold
|Garrett Hedlund
|Harlan Wilson
