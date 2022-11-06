1984

Germany Pale Mother

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 16th, 1984

Studio

Helma Sanders-Brahms Filmproduktion

Germany 1939. Hans and Lene marry the day before the war breaks out, and Hans is sent to the Eastern front. During a bombing raid their daughter Anna is born. The house is destroyed and Lene and Anna moves in with relatives in Berlin. Hans survives the war but he is not the same person as in 1939, and he and Lene find it difficult to live together again.

Cast

Ernst JacobiHans
Elisabeth StepanekHanne
Angelika ThomasLydia
Rainer FriedrichsenUlrich
Fritz LichtenhahnOnkel Bertrand
Eva MattesHelene

