1914

Gertie the Dinosaur

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Not Available

Not Available

September 14th, 1914

Vitagraph Company of America

Although not the first feature-length animated film, as is sometimes thought, it was the first cartoon to feature a character with an appealing personality. The appearance of a true character distinguished it from earlier animated "trick films", such as those of Blackton and Cohl, and makes it the predecessor to later popular cartoons such as those by Walt Disney. The film was also the first to be created using keyframe animation.

George McManusGeorge McManus
Roy L. McCardellRoy L. McCardell
Thomas A. 'Tad' Dorgan
Tom Powers
Winsor McCayWinsor McCay

