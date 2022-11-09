Not Available

Get a Job

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Double Feature Films

A recent college graduate and his friends are forced to lower life expectations when they leave school for the real world. Life after college graduation is not exactly going as planned for Will and Jillian who find themselves lost in a sea of increasingly strange jobs. But with help from their family, friends and coworkers they soon discover that the most important (and hilarious) adventures are the ones that we don't see coming.

Cast

Miles TellerWill Davis
Anna KendrickJillian Stewart
Bryan CranstonRoger Davis
Nicholas BraunCharlie
Brandon T. JacksonLuke
Christopher Mintz-PlasseEthan

