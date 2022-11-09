A recent college graduate and his friends are forced to lower life expectations when they leave school for the real world. Life after college graduation is not exactly going as planned for Will and Jillian who find themselves lost in a sea of increasingly strange jobs. But with help from their family, friends and coworkers they soon discover that the most important (and hilarious) adventures are the ones that we don't see coming.
|Miles Teller
|Will Davis
|Anna Kendrick
|Jillian Stewart
|Bryan Cranston
|Roger Davis
|Nicholas Braun
|Charlie
|Brandon T. Jackson
|Luke
|Christopher Mintz-Plasse
|Ethan
