2006

Get Thrashed

  • Documentary
  • History
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 2006

Studio

Saigon1515 Productions

Get Thrashed traces the rise, fall and impact of thrash metal; from its early years, through its influence on grunge, nu metal and today's heavy metal scene. It is the story of the heaviest, hardest music of the 80s and early 90s as told by the bands who lived it, the fans and bands that grew up on it and by the artists that carry the "thrash metal" flag today.

Cast

Tom ArayaHimself
Scott IanHimself
Dave MustaineHimself
Kerry KingHimself
Gary HoltHimself
Frank BelloHimself

View Full Cast >

Images