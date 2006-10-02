Get Thrashed traces the rise, fall and impact of thrash metal; from its early years, through its influence on grunge, nu metal and today's heavy metal scene. It is the story of the heaviest, hardest music of the 80s and early 90s as told by the bands who lived it, the fans and bands that grew up on it and by the artists that carry the "thrash metal" flag today.
|Tom Araya
|Himself
|Scott Ian
|Himself
|Dave Mustaine
|Himself
|Kerry King
|Himself
|Gary Holt
|Himself
|Frank Bello
|Himself
View Full Cast >