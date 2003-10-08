Gettin' Square is about starting over, keeping clean and going straight. Barry Wirth is fresh out of prison and determined to stay on the straight and narrow. But like his mate Johnny 'Spit' Spiteri and reformed gangster turned restaurateur Dabba, he finds out the hard way that there are old scores and a few new ones that'll make getting square a lot harder than he thought.
|David Wenham
|Johnny Francis 'Spit' Spitieri
|Timothy Spall
|Darren Barrington
|Freya Stafford
|Annie Flynn
|Gary Sweet
|Chicka Martin
|Richard Carter
|Craig Knob
|David Field
|Arnie DeViers
