Getting It Right

Gavin is 31 years old and still lives with his parents. He is awfully shy but before he knows it there are three women interested in him. Lady Minerva Munday has a casual way of life and lives in a basement, Joan is an over-sexed millionairess, married to a Greek architect. But Gavin prefers the ugly assistant in the barbershop. Written by Mattias Thuresson
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Lady Minerva Munday
|Jane Horrocks
|Jenny
|Lynn Redgrave
|Joan
|Peter Cook
|Mr Adrian
|John Gielgud
|Sir Gordon Munday
|Judy Parfitt
|Lady Stella Munday
