Getting It Together

Not Available

This is a film on Larry Eigner, poet. Larry was born in Swampscott, Mass. Due to ill birth he cannot walk and can hardly speak or write. Yet, in spite of handicap, his poetry continues to flow and is widely published and read in both America and in Europe. Larry Eigner can communicate with the world only by dictating his poems to his mother and to his brother, Joe-who are the only ones who can understand him. In recent years he has begun to learn a technique of one-finger typing. –L. M. H.