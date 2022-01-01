Not Available

Ghatikudu

    Aadhavan (Tamil: ஆதவன்) is a 2009 Tamil action,film directed by K. S. Ravikumar and written by Ramesh Khanna. The film features Surya Sivakumar in the title role along with Nayantara in lead roles and Murali, Vadivelu, Anand Babu, Ramesh Khanna, B. Saroja Devi, Rahul Dev, Sayaji Shinde in its supporting cast. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film, was released on 17 October 2009 during Diwali to mixed to positive reviews from critics. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Ghatikudu.

    Cast

    		Suriya Sivakumar
    		Nayanthara
    		Vadivelu
    		B. Saroja Devi
    		Rahul Dev
    		Sayaji Shinde

