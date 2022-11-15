Not Available

Gali asks his girlfriend, Rinjani and his other three friends, Ray, Maya, and Indra to join him finding a place called Setra Wingit lake in a forest that is never been touched by human being before. When entering the forest, strange things happen, including the missing of Rinjani, quarrel and fight among them, even Gali slipped into a hole. He is conscious and sees Rinjani. He brings her out of the forest and finds a house which is occupied by an old woman. Gali and Rinjani reveal their feeling for each other but then Rinjani is missing again. The old woman says that she only sees Gali alone and never sees her girlfriend, Rinjani. The body of Rinjani is found by a member of another group.