Elliot Hopper is a widower with three children, he is currently working on a deal. It seems like his wife illness was very costly and this deal could put them out of the red. However he gets into a cab that is driven by a maniac, and Elliot crashes into a river. Elliot is sent back so that he could finish the deal and make sure that his children are taken care of.
|Bill Cosby
|Elliot Hopper
|Kimberly Russell
|Diane Hopper
|Denise Nicholas
|Joan
|Salim Grant
|Daniel Hopper
|Ian Bannen
|Sir Edith Moser
|Christine Ebersole
|Carol
View Full Cast >