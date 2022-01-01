1990

Ghost Dad

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 1990

Studio

SAH Productions

Elliot Hopper is a widower with three children, he is currently working on a deal. It seems like his wife illness was very costly and this deal could put them out of the red. However he gets into a cab that is driven by a maniac, and Elliot crashes into a river. Elliot is sent back so that he could finish the deal and make sure that his children are taken care of.

Cast

Bill CosbyElliot Hopper
Kimberly RussellDiane Hopper
Denise NicholasJoan
Salim GrantDaniel Hopper
Ian BannenSir Edith Moser
Christine EbersoleCarol

View Full Cast >

Images