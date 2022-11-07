Not Available

Ghost Dance

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Channel 4 Television

Through the experiences of two women in Paris and London, Ghost Dance offers an analysis of the complexity of our conceptions of ghosts, memory and the past. The film focuses on the French philosopher Jacques Derrida, who observes, 'I think cinema, when it's not boring, is the art of letting ghosts come back.' He also says that 'memory is the past that has never had the form of the present.'

Cast

Robbie ColtraneGeorge
Dominique PinonSalesman/Guide
Barbara Colesof Woman
Michael Mellingerof Marianne's Daydream

