Through the experiences of two women in Paris and London, Ghost Dance offers an analysis of the complexity of our conceptions of ghosts, memory and the past. The film focuses on the French philosopher Jacques Derrida, who observes, 'I think cinema, when it's not boring, is the art of letting ghosts come back.' He also says that 'memory is the past that has never had the form of the present.'
|Robbie Coltrane
|George
|Dominique Pinon
|Salesman/Guide
|Barbara Coles
|of Woman
|Michael Mellinger
|of Marianne's Daydream
View Full Cast >