Ghost Eyes

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Ghost Eyes concerns a female hair stylist (Chen Szu-chia) who is seduced by the vampiric ghost of a former optometrist (Szu Wei). Using supernatural contact lenses to control her mind, he gradually drains her life essence as she is forced to find new victims until tries to make a stand and rid herself of this terror once and for all.

Cast

Chan Si-GaaiWang Bao-Ling
Si WaiShi Jong-Jie
Lam Wai-TiuJiao An-Pin
Teresa Ha PingYuen Man
Yeung Chak-LamAh Wei
Chan Mei-HuaChan Mei-Hua

