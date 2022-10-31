Ghost Eyes concerns a female hair stylist (Chen Szu-chia) who is seduced by the vampiric ghost of a former optometrist (Szu Wei). Using supernatural contact lenses to control her mind, he gradually drains her life essence as she is forced to find new victims until tries to make a stand and rid herself of this terror once and for all.
|Chan Si-Gaai
|Wang Bao-Ling
|Si Wai
|Shi Jong-Jie
|Lam Wai-Tiu
|Jiao An-Pin
|Teresa Ha Ping
|Yuen Man
|Yeung Chak-Lam
|Ah Wei
|Chan Mei-Hua
