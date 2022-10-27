Ghost Fever

Ling Sie-Cheong, a businessman whose boss permits him to occupy a luxurious but long vacant house, rent-free, Ling not being aware that the palatial residence was where an entire family was murdered but has remained upon the premises as ghosts and, shortly after Ling and his parturient wife (Pat Ha) move into the home, she suffers serious pregnancy complications through ghostly interference and is subsequently hospitalized.
|Pat Ha
|Mrs. Ling
|Rosamund Kwan
|Pinkey
|Wong Jing
|Wong Siu-Cheong
|Natalis Chan
|Au
|Max Mok Siu-Chung
|Hui Zen
|Charlie Cho
|Brands / Ba Lan Si
View Full Cast >