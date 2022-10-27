Not Available

Ghost Fever

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Grand March Movie Production Company Ltd.

Ling Sie-Cheong, a businessman whose boss permits him to occupy a luxurious but long vacant house, rent-free, Ling not being aware that the palatial residence was where an entire family was murdered but has remained upon the premises as ghosts and, shortly after Ling and his parturient wife (Pat Ha) move into the home, she suffers serious pregnancy complications through ghostly interference and is subsequently hospitalized.

Cast

Pat HaMrs. Ling
Rosamund KwanPinkey
Wong JingWong Siu-Cheong
Natalis ChanAu
Max Mok Siu-ChungHui Zen
Charlie ChoBrands / Ba Lan Si

Images