2004

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

September 16th, 2004

Bandai Visual

Groundbreaking director Mamoru Oshii continues to push the boundaries of art and anime with this universally acclaimed cyber thriller following cyborg detective Batou as he tries to unravel the reasons for a murderous robot revolt in the year 2032. A quest for a killer that becomes a mind bending search for the meaning of life.

Atsuko TanakaMotoko Kusanagi (voice)
Akio ÔtsukaBatō (voice)
Kôichi YamaderaTogusa (voice)
Tamio ÔkiSection 9 Department Chief Aramaki (voice)
Yutaka NakanoIshikawa (voice)
Naoto TakenakaKim (voice)

