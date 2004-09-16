Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

Groundbreaking director Mamoru Oshii continues to push the boundaries of art and anime with this universally acclaimed cyber thriller following cyborg detective Batou as he tries to unravel the reasons for a murderous robot revolt in the year 2032. A quest for a killer that becomes a mind bending search for the meaning of life.
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Motoko Kusanagi (voice)
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Batō (voice)
|Kôichi Yamadera
|Togusa (voice)
|Tamio Ôki
|Section 9 Department Chief Aramaki (voice)
|Yutaka Nakano
|Ishikawa (voice)
|Naoto Takenaka
|Kim (voice)
