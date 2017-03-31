Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.
|Scarlett Johansson
|The Major
|Michael Pitt
|Kuze
|Michael Wincott
|Dr. Osmund
|Juliette Binoche
|Dr. Ouelet
|Pilou Asbæk
|Batou
|Rila Fukushima
|Red Robed Geisha
