Not Available

Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 2: Ghost Whispers

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bandai Visual

Freed of her responsibilities with the 501 Organization, Motoko Kusanagi must now learn how to take orders from Aramaki. Someone hacks the Logicomas, and Batou enlists the help of former army intelligence officer Ishikawa and former air artillery expert Borma. Kusanagi also seeks to enlist ace sniper Saito and undercover cop Paz into the new Public Security Section 9.

Cast

Maaya SakamotoMotoko Kusunagi (2013)
Ikkyuu JukuDaisuke Aramaki
Kenichirou MatsudaBatou
Tomoyuki DanIshikawa
Takurou NakakuniSaito
Youji UedaPaz

