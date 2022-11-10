Ghost in the Shell Arise - Border 2: Ghost Whispers

Freed of her responsibilities with the 501 Organization, Motoko Kusanagi must now learn how to take orders from Aramaki. Someone hacks the Logicomas, and Batou enlists the help of former army intelligence officer Ishikawa and former air artillery expert Borma. Kusanagi also seeks to enlist ace sniper Saito and undercover cop Paz into the new Public Security Section 9.
|Maaya Sakamoto
|Motoko Kusunagi (2013)
|Ikkyuu Juku
|Daisuke Aramaki
|Kenichirou Matsuda
|Batou
|Tomoyuki Dan
|Ishikawa
|Takurou Nakakuni
|Saito
|Youji Ueda
|Paz
View Full Cast >