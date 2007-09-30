Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - The Laughing Man

The year is 2030 and six years have passed since a criminal known only as "The Laughing Man" swept through top medical nanotechnology firms committing acts of cyber-terrorism, kidnapping, and espionage leaving no known suspects. New information is revealed, Section 9 into the hunt for a suspect capable of unfathomable actions.
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Motoko Kusanagi
|Osamu Saka
|Daisuke Aramaki
|Yutaka Nakano
|Ishikawa
|Kôichi Yamadera
|Togusa/The Laughing Man
|Toru Okawa
|Saito
|Taro Yamaguchi
|Borma
