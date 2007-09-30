2007

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - The Laughing Man

  • Science Fiction
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2007

Studio

Kôkaku Kidôtai Seisaku Iinkai

The year is 2030 and six years have passed since a criminal known only as "The Laughing Man" swept through top medical nanotechnology firms committing acts of cyber-terrorism, kidnapping, and espionage leaving no known suspects. New information is revealed, Section 9 into the hunt for a suspect capable of unfathomable actions.

Cast

Atsuko TanakaMotoko Kusanagi
Osamu SakaDaisuke Aramaki
Yutaka NakanoIshikawa
Kôichi YamaderaTogusa/The Laughing Man
Toru OkawaSaito
Taro YamaguchiBorma

