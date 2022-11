Not Available

A camera breaks and four friends drink, in interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries: a warped fairy tale about two sisters, a treehouse astronomer and a lazy evil bear; a retelling of Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher; a purgatorial intermezzo about Scheherazade; and a contemporary fable about a subway murder. The 2019 Crow’s Theatre / Eclipse Theatre Company production of Ghost Quartet at Streetcar Crowsnest was the show’s Canadian premiere.