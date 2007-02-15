In order to save his dying father, young stunt cyclist Johnny Blaze sells his soul to Mephistopheles and sadly parts from the pure-hearted Roxanne Simpson, the love of his life. Years later, Johnny's path crosses again with Roxanne, now a gogetting reporter, and also with Mephistopheles, who offers to release Johnny's soul if Johnny becomes the fabled, fiery Ghost Rider.
|Nicolas Cage
|Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider
|Eva Mendes
|Roxanne Simpson
|Wes Bentley
|Blackheart
|Donal Logue
|Mack
|Sam Elliott
|Caretaker
|Peter Fonda
|Mephistopheles
View Full Cast >
7 More Images