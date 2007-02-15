2007

Ghost Rider

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 2007

Studio

Crystal Sky Pictures

In order to save his dying father, young stunt cyclist Johnny Blaze sells his soul to Mephistopheles and sadly parts from the pure-hearted Roxanne Simpson, the love of his life. Years later, Johnny's path crosses again with Roxanne, now a gogetting reporter, and also with Mephistopheles, who offers to release Johnny's soul if Johnny becomes the fabled, fiery Ghost Rider.

Cast

Nicolas CageJohnny Blaze/Ghost Rider
Eva MendesRoxanne Simpson
Wes BentleyBlackheart
Donal LogueMack
Sam ElliottCaretaker
Peter FondaMephistopheles

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images