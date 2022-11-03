Ghost Rider 2 Goes Wild

Not Available

Experience high speed chases and unbelievable motorcycle mastery. Ghost Rider returns for more incredible high speed antics on the streets and freeways of Stockholm Sweden. With real police chases, crazy stunts, and close calls that make even the most experienced riders flinch. He even rides a snowmobile with no tracks down a snow-less street at high speed. A radical motorcycle video that gets your adrenaline pumping and satisfies your need for speed.If you haven't seen Ghost Rider in action before then make sure you also pick up Ghost Rider - The Final Ride. You will be in awe of the speed and technique of this motorcycle master.