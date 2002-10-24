2002

Ghost Ship

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 2002

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

After discovering a passenger ship missing since 1962 floating adrift on the Bering Sea, salvagers claim the vessel as their own. Once they begin towing the ghost ship towards harbor, a series of bizarre occurrences happen and the group becomes trapped inside the ship, which they soon learn is inhabited by a demonic creature.

Cast

Julianna MarguliesMaureen Epps
Desmond HarringtonJack Ferriman
Ron EldardDodge
Isaiah WashingtonGreer
Karl UrbanMunder
Emily BrowningKatie Harwood

Images