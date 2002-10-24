After discovering a passenger ship missing since 1962 floating adrift on the Bering Sea, salvagers claim the vessel as their own. Once they begin towing the ghost ship towards harbor, a series of bizarre occurrences happen and the group becomes trapped inside the ship, which they soon learn is inhabited by a demonic creature.
|Julianna Margulies
|Maureen Epps
|Desmond Harrington
|Jack Ferriman
|Ron Eldard
|Dodge
|Isaiah Washington
|Greer
|Karl Urban
|Munder
|Emily Browning
|Katie Harwood
