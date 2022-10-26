1988

Ghosthouse

  • Horror

Release Date

December 31st, 1988

Studio

Filmirage

A group of unlikely companions receive a radio call leading to a deserted house with a grisly past. After exploring the house, the group makes the foolish decision to split up, leading to a trail of death and destruction as the house unleashes its deadly past. Along the way expect severed heads, exploding light bulbs, demonic clown dolls, and creepy children.

Cast

Greg RhodesPaul Rogers (as Greg Scott)
Mary SellersSusan
Ron HouckMark
Donald O'BrienValkos
Robert ChampagneMortician
Lara WendelMartha

