Ghosthouse

A group of unlikely companions receive a radio call leading to a deserted house with a grisly past. After exploring the house, the group makes the foolish decision to split up, leading to a trail of death and destruction as the house unleashes its deadly past. Along the way expect severed heads, exploding light bulbs, demonic clown dolls, and creepy children.
|Greg Rhodes
|Paul Rogers (as Greg Scott)
|Mary Sellers
|Susan
|Ron Houck
|Mark
|Donald O'Brien
|Valkos
|Robert Champagne
|Mortician
|Lara Wendel
|Martha
