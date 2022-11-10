Not Available

Ghosthunters: On Icy Trails

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Ripple World Pictures

They couldn't be more different, the members of the trio that allies in the fight against an Ancient Ice Ghost (AIG): Tom, an easily scared boy, Hetty, a professional ghosthunter and the loveable, but pretty slimy Hugo - a ghost. Will the team manage to save their town from the next ice age?

Milo ParkerTom Thompson / Tom Tomsky
Anke EngelkeHetty Cuminseed / Hedwig Kümmelsaft
Bastian PastewkaHugo (voice)
Christian TramitzGregory / Gregor Schmidt
Karoline HerfurthHopkins / Frau Hoffmann
Christian UlmenPhil Thompson / Till Tomsky

