Ghosts of Door County

Join a team of five highly-trained paranormal investigators from the Southern Wisconsin Paranormal Research Group as they travel to Wisconsin's picturesque Door County peninsula to dig deep into the area's haunted past. Ghost stories abound in this historic area, yet ten locations stand above the rest as the most notorious supernatural hot-spots. Armed with an assortment of high-tech devices and years of experience, the team sets out to determine if these locations are truly haunted or merely the birthplace of ghostly legends.