2009

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2009

Studio

Panther

When notorious womanizer Connor Mead attends his brother Paul's wedding, he is forced to re-evaluate his behavior as he comes face-to-face with the ghosts of girlfriends past, present, and future, along with his deceased uncle. The experience changes his attitude and allows him to reconnect with his first and only love, Jenny.

Cast

Matthew McConaugheyConnor Mead
Jennifer GarnerJenny Perotti
Michael DouglasUncle Wayne
Breckin MeyerPaul
Lacey ChabertSandra
Robert ForsterSergeant Volkom

View Full Cast >

Images