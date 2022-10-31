Ghostwatch

For Halloween 1992, the BBC decides to broadcast an investigation into the supernatural, hosted by TV chat-show legend Michael Parkinson. Parky (ably assisted by Mike Smith, Sarah Greene & Craig Charles) and a camera crew attempt to discover the truth behind the most haunted house in Britain. This ground-breaking live television experiment does not go as planned, however...
|Sarah Greene
|Herself
|Craig Charles
|Himself
|Gillian Bevan
|Dr Lin Pascoe
|Brid Brennan
|Pamela Early
|Colin Stinton
|Dr Emilio Sylvestri
|Ruth Sheen
|Emma Stableford (voice)
