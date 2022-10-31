Not Available

Ghostwatch

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

For Halloween 1992, the BBC decides to broadcast an investigation into the supernatural, hosted by TV chat-show legend Michael Parkinson. Parky (ably assisted by Mike Smith, Sarah Greene & Craig Charles) and a camera crew attempt to discover the truth behind the most haunted house in Britain. This ground-breaking live television experiment does not go as planned, however...

Cast

Sarah GreeneHerself
Craig CharlesHimself
Gillian BevanDr Lin Pascoe
Brid BrennanPamela Early
Colin StintonDr Emilio Sylvestri
Ruth SheenEmma Stableford (voice)

